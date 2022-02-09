Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $93.66 and a 12-month high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $2,525,403.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 640,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $81,145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,431,148 shares of company stock worth $180,272,561 over the last ninety days. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

