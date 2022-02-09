Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.

ADVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 136,732 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 158,055 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,152. The stock has a market cap of $154.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

