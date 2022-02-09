Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.60.
ADVM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,152. The stock has a market cap of $154.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $14.60.
About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
