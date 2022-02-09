Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in ADT by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,914 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADT by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,781 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

