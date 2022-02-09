Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 10,750 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 2,176.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.06. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on LAKE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

