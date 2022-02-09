Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,209 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 54.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.82. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

