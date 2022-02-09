Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMN opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.