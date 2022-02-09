Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 28.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after buying an additional 140,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 32.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 38.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Buffett Rozek bought 4,500,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

BOMN opened at $25.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $763.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 160.26% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

