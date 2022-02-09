Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 11.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 143,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,803,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,940,000 after acquiring an additional 51,019 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 172,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HI stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HI shares. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,224. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

