Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 12,856 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 65.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,273,000.

EWMC opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19.

