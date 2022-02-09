Adzcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.00 (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 54.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. Adzcoin has a market cap of $66,038.77 and approximately $33.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adzcoin has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adzcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010668 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00066197 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.97 or 0.00373420 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 178% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Adzcoin Coin Profile

Adzcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org . Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Adzcoin plans to replace traditional online advertising with a decentralized blockchain-based system that will empower website administrators and allow users to support content they enjoy by choosing to view certain ads instead of blocking all of them. ADZcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency (digital money) that can be traded for Bitcoin or that can be replaced for advertising space on the ADZbuzz network. Every ADZcoin represents part of the daily ad inventory on the fast-growing ADZbuzz network, giving it the intrinsic value. Advertisers pay billions of dollars for ad space elsewhere but with ADZcoin they can swap them for lifelong ad credits on the ADZbuzz network. “

Buying and Selling Adzcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adzcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

