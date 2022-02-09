AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.300-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AECOM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.750-$ EPS.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.67.

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.64. 900,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AECOM has a 12 month low of $52.45 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AECOM stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

