AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Shares Down 1.1%

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.17 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30.17 ($0.41). Approximately 6,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 271,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.50 ($0.41).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.79.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

