AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average of $124.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

