Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,998,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,986 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $57,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,267,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $42,950,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agiliti news, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $193,710.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 16,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $330,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,788 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,944 in the last three months.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

