Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.73. 18,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.79 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

