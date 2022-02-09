Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson Buys 875 Shares

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $21,402.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 720 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $16,372.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nicholas John Swenson bought 720 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $17,784.00.

NASDAQ AIRT traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,696. Air T, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 433.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 27.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

