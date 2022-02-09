Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Shares Down 4.1%

Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.07. Approximately 660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

AIRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airsculpt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Airsculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Airsculpt Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airsculpt Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Airsculpt Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRS)

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airsculpt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airsculpt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.