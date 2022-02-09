Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells $1,047,206.16 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $191.15. 982,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,242. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.37 and a 52 week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,741,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

