Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.90

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and traded as high as $42.73. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $42.52, with a volume of 10,779 shares.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76.
Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)
