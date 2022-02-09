Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Up 9.7%

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s share price rose 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 25,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,316,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

BIRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.21.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

