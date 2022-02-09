Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.70.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $106.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

