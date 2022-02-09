Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 117.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Porch Group by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Porch Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The business had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $672,535. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

