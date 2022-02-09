Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

