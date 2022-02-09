Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of US Ecology worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECOL. StockNews.com raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

