Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 117.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Porch Group worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 122,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

PRCH stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 67.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PRCH. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $672,535 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

