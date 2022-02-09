Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BJRI. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BJRI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.59 million, a P/E ratio of -39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

