Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,078,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.19. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,131,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

