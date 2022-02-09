Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,752,000 after buying an additional 40,592 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,634,000. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE:PAR opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.