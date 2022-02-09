Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,990 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Steelcase worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 840.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

SCS opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

