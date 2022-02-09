Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,750 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eventbrite during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 55.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 111,429.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

