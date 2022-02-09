AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 69.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Shares of CBH opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.