AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Declares Dividend of $0.05

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 69.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of CBH opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
