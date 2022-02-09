Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 30.2% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 48.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 82,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57.

Several research analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

