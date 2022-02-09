Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stake Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 556,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 308,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 187,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 170,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 198.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

AMOT stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.32 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.57. The company has a market capitalization of $527.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMOT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

