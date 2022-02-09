Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

