Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Gordon R. Cunningham Sells 1,900 Shares

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,267 shares in the company, valued at C$759,748.

AP.UN stock opened at C$42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$35.40 and a 52-week high of C$46.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.56.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.