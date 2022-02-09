Allot Communications Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,016 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,032% compared to the typical daily volume of 443 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALLT. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allot Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

ALLT opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $330.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allot Communications by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

