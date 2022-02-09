AllSafe Achieves Market Capitalization of $153,929.40 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $153,929.40 and approximately $227.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 53.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00028232 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

