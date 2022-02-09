Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Raymond James

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Get Allstate alerts:

ALL opened at $127.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $102.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.