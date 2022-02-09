Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.10. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

