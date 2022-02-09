Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Shares Sold by Indaba Capital Management L.P.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 accounts for 0.5% of Indaba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Indaba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.08% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,979,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 51.5% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 468.3% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. 47,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,885. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

