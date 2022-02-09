Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

NYSE MMC opened at $153.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.22 and a 200 day moving average of $160.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.77 and a 1 year high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.