Altshuler Shaham Ltd Cuts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $220,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.
In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
