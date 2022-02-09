Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 672,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 453,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLY. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

