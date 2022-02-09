Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 316.7% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Adobe stock opened at $511.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

