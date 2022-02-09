Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $151,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 119.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

