Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLO opened at $28.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

