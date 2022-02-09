Altshuler Shaham Ltd Purchases 1,566 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 119.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 19.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 65.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $4,946,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 116,419.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

