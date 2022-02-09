AMATEN Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. AMATEN has a market cap of $757,603.42 and approximately $8.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMATEN has traded 45.5% higher against the US dollar. One AMATEN coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00041407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00105591 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN (CRYPTO:AMA) is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

