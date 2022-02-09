Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $50.16 Per Share

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will earn $50.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $48.42. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s FY2024 earnings at $135.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $190.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $250.93 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

AMZN stock opened at $3,228.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,247.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,352.64. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

