Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Zacks Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $93,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $12.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,240.66. 84,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,955. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,247.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,352.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

