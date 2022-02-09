Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,695,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 61,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $203,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,567 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $93,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 97,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 169.0% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

AMZN traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,230.25. 109,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,479,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,247.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3,352.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

